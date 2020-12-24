Apache Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) growth is a big Buy opportunity

Apache Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is -42.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.80 and a high of $33.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The APA stock was last observed hovering at around $14.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.74% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -47.8% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.78, the stock is 0.75% and 27.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.24 million and changing 4.67% at the moment leaves the stock 26.49% off its SMA200. APA registered -43.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.80.

The stock witnessed a 14.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.60%, and is -6.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.46% over the week and 6.91% over the month.

Apache Corporation (APA) has around 3163 employees, a market worth around $5.73B and $4.84B in sales. Fwd P/E is 57.07. Distance from 52-week low is 288.95% and -56.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.30%).

Apache Corporation (APA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apache Corporation (APA) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apache Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $1.02B over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post -37.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -39.90% in year-over-year returns.

Apache Corporation (APA) Top Institutional Holders

664 institutions hold shares in Apache Corporation (APA), with 1.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.27% while institutional investors hold 85.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 378.00M, and float is at 376.46M with Short Float at 4.42%. Institutions hold 85.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 52.31 million shares valued at $495.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.86% of the APA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 33.59 million shares valued at $318.07 million to account for 8.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 22.95 million shares representing 6.08% and valued at over $217.29 million, while Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC holds 5.72% of the shares totaling 21.58 million with a market value of $204.37 million.

Apache Corporation (APA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LANNIE P ANTHONY, the company’s Exec. Vice Pres & Gen Counsel. SEC filings show that LANNIE P ANTHONY bought 32,942 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $5.69 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Apache Corporation (APA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is trading -40.25% down over the past 12 months. Chevron Corporation (CVX) is -28.79% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.81% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.26.