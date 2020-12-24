Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) Analysis & Forecast for December 2020

Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) is -70.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.33 and a high of $1.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The ASRT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $2.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.14% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 49.33% higher than the price target low of $0.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.38, the stock is -8.88% and -25.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.04 million and changing 10.29% at the moment leaves the stock -49.24% off its SMA200. ASRT registered -65.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4189 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7032.

The stock witnessed a -14.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.47%, and is -0.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.40% over the week and 9.96% over the month.

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) has around 125 employees, a market worth around $43.87M and $135.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.25. Distance from 52-week low is 13.64% and -78.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.80%).

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Assertio Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $30.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -634.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -53.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -49.10% in year-over-year returns.

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) Top Institutional Holders

98 institutions hold shares in Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT), with 4.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.89% while institutional investors hold 57.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 119.56M, and float is at 91.58M with Short Float at 1.19%. Institutions hold 55.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 6.52 million shares valued at $4.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.08% of the ASRT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. with 6.16 million shares valued at $4.1 million to account for 5.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.83 million shares representing 3.57% and valued at over $2.55 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 3.25% of the shares totaling 3.48 million with a market value of $2.32 million.

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CR Group L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that CR Group L.P. sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $0.34 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.97 million shares.

Assertio Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that CR Group L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $0.36 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.47 million shares of the ASRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 18, CR Group L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 500,000 shares at an average price of $0.38 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 10,967,185 shares of Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT).