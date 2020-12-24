Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Is Down -42.95% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) is -42.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $5.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The ATOS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $6.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 82.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.90, the stock is -27.20% and -40.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.0 million and changing 1.78% at the moment leaves the stock -61.18% off its SMA200. ATOS registered -44.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3246 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5523.

The stock witnessed a -37.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -61.23%, and is -6.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.99% over the week and 8.09% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 18.64% and -82.37% from its 52-week high.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.45.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.10% this year.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Top Institutional Holders

25 institutions hold shares in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS), with 12.49k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.12% while institutional investors hold 6.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.07M, and float is at 10.48M with Short Float at 4.24%. Institutions hold 6.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.21 million shares valued at $0.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.99% of the ATOS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 0.13 million shares valued at $0.32 million to account for 1.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 89903.0 shares representing 0.86% and valued at over $0.22 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.71% of the shares totaling 74480.0 with a market value of $0.18 million.