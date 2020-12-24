Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) – The 44.2% Upside Potential Remains

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) is -37.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $1.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The BNGO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $1.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -2.67% lower than the price target low of $0.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.77, the stock is 51.91% and 48.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 86.05 million and changing 40.40% at the moment leaves the stock 46.92% off its SMA200. BNGO registered -24.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5203 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5831.

The stock witnessed a 54.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.42%, and is 51.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.20% over the week and 6.71% over the month.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) has around 97 employees, a market worth around $116.97M and $7.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 210.00% and -44.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-114.90%).

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bionano Genomics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $2.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -26.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.70% in year-over-year returns.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Top Institutional Holders

28 institutions hold shares in Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO), with 94.97k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.06% while institutional investors hold 5.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 153.19M, and float is at 150.99M with Short Float at 5.12%. Institutions hold 5.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.57 million shares valued at $3.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.63% of the BNGO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich with 0.85 million shares valued at $0.55 million to account for 0.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.62 million shares representing 0.40% and valued at over $0.4 million, while Perkins Capital Management, Inc. holds 0.31% of the shares totaling 0.47 million with a market value of $0.31 million.