cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 58.0% Upside

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX: YCBD) is 48.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $4.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The YCBD stock was last observed hovering at around $2.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 58.0% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.36, the stock is 20.52% and 32.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.82 million and changing 16.67% at the moment leaves the stock 66.73% off its SMA200. YCBD registered 20.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 104.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7077 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4629.

The stock witnessed a 27.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 78.72%, and is 23.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.80% over the week and 9.76% over the month.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) has around 182 employees, a market worth around $173.78M and $38.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.61. Profit margin for the company is 76.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 569.32% and -18.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-120.80%).

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

cbdMD Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $11.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -747.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.60% in year-over-year returns.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) Top Institutional Holders

54 institutions hold shares in cbdMD Inc. (YCBD), with 19.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.17% while institutional investors hold 22.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.34M, and float is at 32.74M with Short Float at 12.37%. Institutions hold 14.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.23 million shares valued at $2.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.37% of the YCBD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is AdvisorShares Investments, LLC with 0.86 million shares valued at $1.73 million to account for 1.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. which holds 0.79 million shares representing 1.51% and valued at over $1.58 million, while Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. holds 1.48% of the shares totaling 0.77 million with a market value of $1.54 million.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sellers Bakari T., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sellers Bakari T. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 14 at a price of $3.43 per share for a total of $34300.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2531.0 shares.

cbdMD Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Ghiloni Peter J. (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $0.75 per share for $18720.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the YCBD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27, Elliott Mark S (CFO & COO) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $1.06 for $5300.0. The insider now directly holds 51,680 shares of cbdMD Inc. (YCBD).