Check out this: Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) is on the verge of a huge rally

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) is -55.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $6.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The KOS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.32% off the consensus price target high of $3.15 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -67.33% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.51, the stock is 21.17% and 60.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.43 million and changing 15.67% at the moment leaves the stock 70.39% off its SMA200. KOS registered -54.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7923 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5636.

The stock witnessed a 32.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 141.35%, and is 21.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.24% over the week and 13.17% over the month.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) has around 360 employees, a market worth around $958.42M and $979.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -46.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 401.00% and -63.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $258.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -46.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -43.90% in year-over-year returns.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Top Institutional Holders

210 institutions hold shares in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS), with 21.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.18% while institutional investors hold 91.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 405.41M, and float is at 384.44M with Short Float at 6.92%. Institutions hold 86.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 60.81 million shares valued at $59.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.00% of the KOS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 51.95 million shares valued at $50.68 million to account for 12.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.P. which holds 21.83 million shares representing 5.38% and valued at over $21.3 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.76% of the shares totaling 19.3 million with a market value of $18.83 million.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Glass Ronald W., the company’s VP & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Glass Ronald W. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $1.01 per share for a total of $10099.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 95692.0 shares.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Clark Richard Ryan (SVP,Pres.Gulf of Mexico Unit) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $1.15 per share for $28750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.56 million shares of the KOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, INGLIS ANDREW G (Chairman and CEO) acquired 300,000 shares at an average price of $1.06 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 2,127,994 shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS).