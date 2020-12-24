DDD Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Now

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) is 39.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.60 and a high of $12.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The DDD stock was last observed hovering at around $11.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -11.09% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -144.4% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.22, the stock is 20.74% and 49.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.58 million and changing 2.69% at the moment leaves the stock 73.79% off its SMA200. DDD registered 36.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 84.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.92.

The stock witnessed a 59.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 162.23%, and is 13.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.96% over the week and 6.65% over the month.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) has around 2472 employees, a market worth around $1.61B and $546.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 49.47. Profit margin for the company is -24.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 165.65% and -2.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.60%).

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

3D Systems Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $139.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.00% in year-over-year returns.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Top Institutional Holders

311 institutions hold shares in 3D Systems Corporation (DDD), with 4.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.28% while institutional investors hold 70.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 124.14M, and float is at 119.88M with Short Float at 29.91%. Institutions hold 68.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 17.79 million shares valued at $87.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.33% of the DDD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.91 million shares valued at $58.49 million to account for 9.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 8.53 million shares representing 6.87% and valued at over $41.88 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.74% of the shares totaling 4.64 million with a market value of $22.78 million.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Andrew Martin, the company’s EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec. SEC filings show that Johnson Andrew Martin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $11.94 per share for a total of $47760.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

3D Systems Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that Ellis Menno (EVP, Healthcare Solutions) sold a total of 10,479 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $10.44 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the DDD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, Johnson Andrew Martin (EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $8.00 for $32000.0. The insider now directly holds 199,951 shares of 3D Systems Corporation (DDD).

3D Systems Corporation (DDD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HP Inc. (HPQ) that is trading 17.58% up over the past 12 months. 3M Company (MMM) is -1.52% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.04% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 39.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.92.