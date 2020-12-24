Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is -31.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.51 and a high of $62.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The DAL stock was last observed hovering at around $38.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.3% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.84% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -34.13% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.24, the stock is -2.56% and 9.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.61 million and changing 3.34% at the moment leaves the stock 34.53% off its SMA200. DAL registered -32.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.03.

The stock witnessed a 3.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.71%, and is -2.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) has around 91224 employees, a market worth around $25.93B and $24.56B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -42.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 129.81% and -35.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.60%).

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Delta Air Lines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.42 with sales reaching $3.73B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -64.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -67.40% in year-over-year returns.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Top Institutional Holders

1,136 institutions hold shares in Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL), with 2.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.35% while institutional investors hold 61.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 635.00M, and float is at 632.88M with Short Float at 1.86%. Institutions hold 61.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 66.38 million shares valued at $2.03 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.41% of the DAL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 35.68 million shares valued at $1.09 billion to account for 5.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Primecap Management Company which holds 23.12 million shares representing 3.63% and valued at over $707.03 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.38% of the shares totaling 21.55 million with a market value of $658.96 million.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jacobson Paul A, the company’s EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Jacobson Paul A sold 125,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $35.84 per share for a total of $4.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

Delta Air Lines Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Smith Joanne D (EVP & Chief People Officer) sold a total of 13,532 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $36.81 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the DAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, HAUENSTEIN GLEN W (President) disposed off 51,955 shares at an average price of $36.90 for $1.92 million. The insider now directly holds 264,393 shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL).

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) that is trading -24.97% down over the past 12 months. Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) is -41.25% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.82% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.62.