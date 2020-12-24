Dissecting Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) is -54.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.29 and a high of $1.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The AEZS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.89% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 90.89% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.41, the stock is 4.73% and 13.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.8 million and changing 10.03% at the moment leaves the stock -28.14% off its SMA200. AEZS registered -49.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.3743 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4735.

The stock witnessed a -1.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.00%, and is 9.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.44% over the week and 8.89% over the month.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $25.87M and $1.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 42.28% and -73.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (628.40%).

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -240.50% this year.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS), with 3.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.29% while institutional investors hold 4.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.68M, and float is at 62.63M with Short Float at 2.35%. Institutions hold 4.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 1.12 million shares valued at $0.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.10% of the AEZS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with 0.16 million shares valued at $55001.0 to account for 0.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 93950.0 shares representing 0.18% and valued at over $32976.0, while Wedbush Securities Inc holds 0.15% of the shares totaling 79350.0 with a market value of $27851.0.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sanofi (SNY) that is trading -5.61% down over the past 12 months. Novartis AG (NVS) is -6.79% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 34.5% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.54.