Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:XELA Stock Is Going Next

Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) is 9.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $0.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The XELA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $1.55 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.97% off the consensus price target high of $1.55 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 70.97% higher than the price target low of $1.55 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.45, the stock is 15.89% and 14.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.68 million and changing 11.07% at the moment leaves the stock 16.77% off its SMA200. XELA registered 35.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.3840 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4413.

The stock witnessed a 19.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.90%, and is 25.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.10% over the week and 8.29% over the month.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $52.14M and $1.37B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 419.07% and -48.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.50%).

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Exela Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $325.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -199.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.30% in year-over-year returns.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) Top Institutional Holders

38 institutions hold shares in Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA), with 96.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 65.25% while institutional investors hold 171.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 147.51M, and float is at 60.70M with Short Float at 8.40%. Institutions hold 59.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 15.18 million shares valued at $5.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.29% of the XELA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.44 million shares valued at $0.56 million to account for 0.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership which holds 1.33 million shares representing 0.90% and valued at over $0.51 million, while Squarepoint Ops LLC holds 0.55% of the shares totaling 0.81 million with a market value of $0.31 million.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Apollo Management Holdings GP,, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Apollo Management Holdings GP, sold 28,647,136 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $0.10 per share for a total of $2.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.