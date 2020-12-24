Here are the top Institutional holders of Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) shares

Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) is 119.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.87 and a high of $18.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The ONVO stock was last observed hovering at around $17.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.47% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.07% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 48.07% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.58, the stock is 75.56% and 70.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -8.62% at the moment leaves the stock 61.66% off its SMA200. ONVO registered 85.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 55.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.10.

The stock witnessed a 79.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 144.58%, and is 114.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 32.35% over the week and 12.19% over the month.

Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) has around 6 employees, a market worth around $81.02M and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 303.00% and -16.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-80.70%).

Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Organovo Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $790k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -29.00% year-over-year.

Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) Top Institutional Holders

56 institutions hold shares in Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO), with 112.16k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.67% while institutional investors hold 42.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.57M, and float is at 6.19M with Short Float at 4.28%. Institutions hold 41.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 1.42 million shares valued at $11.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 21.13% of the ONVO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. with 0.48 million shares valued at $3.79 million to account for 7.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. which holds 0.48 million shares representing 7.11% and valued at over $3.79 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 6.33% of the shares totaling 0.43 million with a market value of $3.37 million.

Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vericel Corporation (VCEL) that is trading 62.34% up over the past 12 months. 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) is 36.38% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.35% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.8.