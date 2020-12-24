Here are the top Institutional holders of The Gap Inc. (GPS) shares

The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) is 17.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.26 and a high of $26.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The GPS stock was last observed hovering at around $20.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.23% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -29.37% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.70, the stock is -2.88% and -3.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.55 million and changing 3.14% at the moment leaves the stock 44.31% off its SMA200. GPS registered 17.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 103.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.06.

The stock witnessed a -20.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.84%, and is 1.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.92% over the week and 4.02% over the month.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) has around 129000 employees, a market worth around $7.95B and $14.05B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.10. Profit margin for the company is -7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 293.54% and -23.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

The Gap Inc. (GPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Gap Inc. (GPS) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Gap Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $4.68B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -62.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.20% in year-over-year returns.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) Top Institutional Holders

530 institutions hold shares in The Gap Inc. (GPS), with 165.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.16% while institutional investors hold 103.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 374.00M, and float is at 208.86M with Short Float at 10.64%. Institutions hold 58.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 26.73 million shares valued at $455.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.15% of the GPS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 26.22 million shares valued at $446.57 million to account for 7.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 16.03 million shares representing 4.29% and valued at over $273.03 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 2.17% of the shares totaling 8.12 million with a market value of $138.25 million.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Breitbard Mark, the company’s President & CEO, Gap Brand. SEC filings show that Breitbard Mark sold 20,615 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $21.57 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52483.0 shares.

The Gap Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Gruber Julie (Chief Legal&Compliance Officer) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $25.00 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2435.0 shares of the GPS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 31, Syngal Sonia (CEO, Gap Inc.) disposed off 36,830 shares at an average price of $17.58 for $0.65 million. The insider now directly holds 57,085 shares of The Gap Inc. (GPS).

The Gap Inc. (GPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) that is trading -23.52% down over the past 12 months. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) is 21.06% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.43% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 21.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.11.