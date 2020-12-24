Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO)

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) is -14.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.95 and a high of $51.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The MO stock was last observed hovering at around $42.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.96% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -15.86% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.87, the stock is 2.42% and 7.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.53 million and changing 0.75% at the moment leaves the stock 7.25% off its SMA200. MO registered -14.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.81.

The stock witnessed a 6.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.84%, and is -0.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.52% over the week and 1.81% over the month.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) has around 7300 employees, a market worth around $78.25B and $25.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 91.60 and Fwd P/E is 9.33. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.51% and -17.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.00%).

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Altria Group Inc. (MO) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Altria Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1 with sales reaching $4.96B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -117.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.30% in year-over-year returns.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Top Institutional Holders

1,971 institutions hold shares in Altria Group Inc. (MO), with 2.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.11% while institutional investors hold 63.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.86B, and float is at 1.86B with Short Float at 0.56%. Institutions hold 63.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 153.07 million shares valued at $5.91 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.24% of the MO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 143.43 million shares valued at $5.54 billion to account for 7.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 105.57 million shares representing 5.68% and valued at over $4.08 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.17% of the shares totaling 77.57 million with a market value of $3.0 billion.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Whitaker Charles N., the company’s Sr. VP, Chief HR Off. & CCO. SEC filings show that Whitaker Charles N. sold 11,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $40.98 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Altria Group Inc. (MO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) that is trading -4.54% down over the past 12 months. Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) is -8.42% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -25.24% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.13.