Here is a breakdown of the ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) stock performance

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) is -54.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $2.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The NDRA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 78.0% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.77, the stock is -6.45% and -0.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing 4.80% at the moment leaves the stock -6.87% off its SMA200. NDRA registered -39.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7980 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8432.

The stock witnessed a -3.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.61%, and is 1.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.86% over the week and 9.37% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 28.38% and -65.82% from its 52-week high.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.50% this year.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA), with 1.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.48% while institutional investors hold 2.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.89M, and float is at 21.82M with Short Float at 2.52%. Institutions hold 2.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ICM Asset Management, Inc. with over 0.41 million shares valued at $0.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.22% of the NDRA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Harrison (K.J.) & Partners, Inc. with 0.17 million shares valued at $0.13 million to account for 0.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 97900.0 shares representing 0.29% and valued at over $71613.0, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.19% of the shares totaling 63928.0 with a market value of $46763.0.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Maloberti Renaud Bertrand, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Maloberti Renaud Bertrand sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $0.73 per share for a total of $18250.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41580.0 shares.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that Michelon Francois Roger (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 71,519 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $0.83 per share for $59361.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 92091.0 shares of the NDRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 13, Maloberti Renaud Bertrand (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $0.81 for $8100.0. The insider now directly holds 66,580 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA).