Here is a breakdown of the OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) stock performance

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) is 189.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.12 and a high of $6.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The OPK stock was last observed hovering at around $4.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $7.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.4% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 34.46% higher than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.26, the stock is -5.47% and 1.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.53 million and changing -6.69% at the moment leaves the stock 25.75% off its SMA200. OPK registered 164.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.2117 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.0193.

The stock witnessed a 6.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.60%, and is -5.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.09% over the week and 6.67% over the month.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) has around 6096 employees, a market worth around $2.79B and $1.17B in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.71. Profit margin for the company is -9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 280.90% and -34.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.90%).

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OPKO Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $433.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -94.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 51.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 93.30% in year-over-year returns.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Top Institutional Holders

286 institutions hold shares in OPKO Health Inc. (OPK), with 268.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.08% while institutional investors hold 50.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 640.70M, and float is at 401.43M with Short Float at 31.67%. Institutions hold 30.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 36.34 million shares valued at $134.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.42% of the OPK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 35.86 million shares valued at $132.32 million to account for 5.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 25.1 million shares representing 3.75% and valued at over $92.62 million, while Oracle Investment Management Inc holds 1.99% of the shares totaling 13.36 million with a market value of $49.28 million.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, the company’s CEO & Chairman. SEC filings show that FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL bought 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $3.18 per share for a total of $0.79 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 191.07 million shares.

OPKO Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 30 that FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL (CEO & Chairman) bought a total of 600,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 30 and was made at $3.45 per share for $2.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 190.82 million shares of the OPK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 26, Rubin Steven D (Executive VP-Administration) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $3.99 for $39943.0. The insider now directly holds 6,167,732 shares of OPKO Health Inc. (OPK).

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 4.12% up over the past 12 months. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) is 30.72% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.84% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 135.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 14.19.