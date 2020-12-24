Inuvo Inc. (INUV) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 72.13% Change This Year

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX: INUV) is 72.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $1.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The INUV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $0.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.33% off the consensus price target high of $2.25 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -2.0% lower than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.51, the stock is 28.71% and 33.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.95 million and changing 26.11% at the moment leaves the stock 23.36% off its SMA200. INUV registered 83.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.3903 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4644.

The stock witnessed a 40.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.83%, and is 26.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.74% over the week and 8.05% over the month.

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) has around 64 employees, a market worth around $50.25M and $50.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 449.68% and -54.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.90%).

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inuvo Inc. (INUV) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inuvo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $12.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -28.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -31.80% in year-over-year returns.

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in Inuvo Inc. (INUV), with 10.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.25% while institutional investors hold 34.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 92.11M, and float is at 87.63M with Short Float at 3.68%. Institutions hold 31.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Herald Investment Management Ltd with over 5.89 million shares valued at $2.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.04% of the INUV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Perkins Capital Management, Inc. with 4.64 million shares valued at $1.7 million to account for 4.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.68 million shares representing 2.74% and valued at over $0.98 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.96% of the shares totaling 0.94 million with a market value of $0.34 million.

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BURNETT G KENT, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BURNETT G KENT bought 1,268,571 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $0.18 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.44 million shares.

Inuvo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that Cameron Gordon J (Director) bought a total of 285,714 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $0.18 per share for $50000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the INUV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20, Howe Richard K (Chairman & CEO) acquired 634,286 shares at an average price of $0.18 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 1,808,032 shares of Inuvo Inc. (INUV).

Inuvo Inc. (INUV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Blucora Inc. (BCOR) that is trading -43.50% down over the past 12 months. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is 41.20% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -29.81% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.37.