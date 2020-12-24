Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) is -76.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.56 and a high of $15.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The IVR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -4.62% off the consensus price target high of $3.25 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -23.64% lower than the price target low of $2.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.40, the stock is 1.18% and 9.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.11 million and changing 5.92% at the moment leaves the stock 2.65% off its SMA200. IVR registered -77.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.2746 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.2620.

The stock witnessed a 1.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.93%, and is 3.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.11% over the week and 4.39% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 8.92. Distance from 52-week low is 117.37% and -78.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.20%).

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) is a “Underweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $29.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 334.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -64.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -84.90% in year-over-year returns.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) Top Institutional Holders

262 institutions hold shares in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR), with 489.71k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.27% while institutional investors hold 53.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 181.35M, and float is at 180.89M with Short Float at 26.28%. Institutions hold 53.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 31.27 million shares valued at $84.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.24% of the IVR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.34 million shares valued at $38.86 million to account for 7.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 6.07 million shares representing 3.35% and valued at over $16.44 million, while Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 1.72% of the shares totaling 3.11 million with a market value of $8.44 million.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LIENTZ JAMES R JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LIENTZ JAMES R JR sold 10,888 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $3.42 per share for a total of $37237.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43931.0 shares.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that LOCKHART DENNIS P (Director) sold a total of 35,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $3.30 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the IVR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, LOCKHART DENNIS P (Director) disposed off 32,932 shares at an average price of $3.30 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 29,195 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR).

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) that is trading -20.76% down over the past 12 months. MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) is -48.92% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.07% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 43.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.23.