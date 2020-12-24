Kubient Inc. (KBNT) turns bearish with loss of -0.56 points

Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) is 46.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.10 and a high of $9.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The KBNT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.56% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.2% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 39.2% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.08, the stock is -0.35% and 44.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.74 million and changing -8.43% at the moment leaves the stock 54.77% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.95.

The stock witnessed a 100.00% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 108.22%, and is -17.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.06% over the week and 18.25% over the month.

Kubient Inc. (KBNT) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $44.93M and $1.77M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 189.52% and -34.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (184.20%).

Kubient Inc. (KBNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kubient Inc. (KBNT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kubient Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $500k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.80% this year.

Kubient Inc. (KBNT) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Kubient Inc. (KBNT), with 2.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 38.06% while institutional investors hold 1.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.68M, and float is at 5.19M with Short Float at 0.47%. Institutions hold 1.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Two Sigma Investments, LP with over 27639.0 shares valued at $61634.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.36% of the KBNT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Virtu Financial LLC with 20745.0 shares valued at $46261.0 to account for 0.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citadel Advisors LLC which holds 19546.0 shares representing 0.26% and valued at over $43587.0, while Kepos Capital Lp holds 0.16% of the shares totaling 12500.0 with a market value of $27875.0.