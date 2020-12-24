Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) is 127.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.50 and a high of $31.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The RIDE stock was last observed hovering at around $20.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.09% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.78% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -61.5% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.61, the stock is 4.96% and 9.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.2 million and changing 10.19% at the moment leaves the stock 49.92% off its SMA200. RIDE registered a gain of 123.86% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.36.

The stock witnessed a -20.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.72%, and is 16.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.70% over the week and 9.11% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 138.00% and -28.90% from its 52-week high.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lordstown Motors Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1..

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Top Institutional Holders

67 institutions hold shares in Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE), with 65.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.75% while institutional investors hold 10.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 164.95M, and float is at 99.21M with Short Float at 6.62%. Institutions hold 6.15% of the Float.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vo Chuan D., the company’s Vice President of Propulsion. SEC filings show that Vo Chuan D. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $20.75 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Lordstown Motors Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Vo Chuan D. (Vice President of Propulsion) sold a total of 75,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $20.25 per share for $1.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the RIDE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Vo Chuan D. (Vice President of Propulsion) disposed off 7,800 shares at an average price of $20.00 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 191,217 shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE).