New Big Money Means Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) is -59.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $1.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The HSDT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.1% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.1% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.39, the stock is -4.25% and -4.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 2.80% at the moment leaves the stock -11.08% off its SMA200. HSDT registered -61.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.3995 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4486.

The stock witnessed a -0.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.14%, and is -0.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.87% over the week and 7.79% over the month.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) has around 19 employees, a market worth around $21.76M and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 56.06% and -73.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-413.70%).

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.50% this year.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT), with 10.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.04% while institutional investors hold 25.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.62M, and float is at 35.81M with Short Float at 2.48%. Institutions hold 20.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Rovida Advisors Inc. with over 1.29 million shares valued at $0.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.50% of the HSDT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.04 million shares valued at $0.4 million to account for 2.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.61 million shares representing 1.17% and valued at over $0.23 million, while Isthmus Partners LLC holds 0.40% of the shares totaling 0.2 million with a market value of $79248.0.