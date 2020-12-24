New Big Money Means Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) is 895.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $11.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The PEIX stock was last observed hovering at around $6.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.44% off the consensus price target high of $20.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 50.23% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.47, the stock is 4.77% and -5.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.77 million and changing 3.69% at the moment leaves the stock 94.10% off its SMA200. PEIX registered 643.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 824.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.64.

The stock witnessed a -4.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.41%, and is 7.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.82% over the week and 10.12% over the month.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) has around 500 employees, a market worth around $467.91M and $1.09B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.88. Profit margin for the company is -3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 2840.91% and -43.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.50%).

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $234.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -32.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -34.50% in year-over-year returns.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) Top Institutional Holders

85 institutions hold shares in Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX), with 3.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.64% while institutional investors hold 40.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.50M, and float is at 56.12M with Short Float at 8.14%. Institutions hold 37.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 4.84 million shares valued at $35.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.69% of the PEIX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.43 million shares valued at $17.74 million to account for 3.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.14 million shares representing 2.96% and valued at over $15.67 million, while Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC holds 2.56% of the shares totaling 1.85 million with a market value of $13.51 million.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wright Christopher W, the company’s VP, Gen. Counsel & Secy. SEC filings show that Wright Christopher W sold 37,179 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $6.02 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 27 that McGregor Bryon T (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 27 and was made at $3.55 per share for $17750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the PEIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 26, McGregor Bryon T (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $3.30 for $16500.0. The insider now directly holds 282,725 shares of Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX).

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading -41.34% down over the past 12 months. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is 7.10% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.1% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.65.