Pfizer (PFE) Stock Rose For Additional Dose Orders, Apple (AAPL) Fell After EV Plans While Tesla (TSLA) Rose

On Wednesday, shares of Pfizer Inc (PFE) rose +1.91% up to conclude the last full-session before Christmas at $37.44 while its German partner for vaccine, BioNTech SE (BNTX) fell by -0.50% to $100.06 on the day. By next July, Pfizer in the United States will have an additional 100 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine. A total of 200 million doses will be delivered by the biotechnology firm to the largest economy in the world, which will vaccinate 100 million people. At least 70 million doses will be distributed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE by June 30, with the balance to be delivered by July 31, the company said. For the extra 100 million doses, the U.S. government would pay $1.95 billion, raising the total payment to Pfizer to almost $4 billion.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) rose 0.88% to $645.98 while Apple Inc (AAPL) dropped 0.70% to settle at $130.96 on Wednesday. The goals of Apple for autonomous cars are becoming clearer and have forced the Elon Musk to loosen his tongue. Musk tweeted on Tuesday that he had reached out to Tim Cook in “the darkest days of the Model 3 program” to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla. The Model 3, a high-end sedan, was created in 2014 and introduced by the maker of electric cars in 2016. At the time, Elon Musk wanted to explore the idea of the Apple group taking over Tesla, for “a tenth of its current value,” he said in a response to another user on the Twitter. It was worth $60 billion at the time. “He refused to meet me,” the billionaire, still very active on the social network, said. In autonomous driving technology, Apple is making strides and plans to manufacture a passenger car that can be fitted with its own electric battery technology as early as 2024.