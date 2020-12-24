Positives for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) as stock gains in recent trading

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) is 153.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.55 and a high of $19.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The SRNE stock was last observed hovering at around $7.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.34% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.24% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 59.24% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.56, the stock is 12.40% and 12.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 43.25 million and changing 18.56% at the moment leaves the stock 29.32% off its SMA200. SRNE registered 161.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.22.

The stock witnessed a 18.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.86%, and is 21.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.86% over the week and 7.61% over the month.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) has around 310 employees, a market worth around $2.21B and $41.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.48. Distance from 52-week low is 452.26% and -55.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-91.30%).

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $5.79 with sales reaching $2.02B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6,412.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15,400.20% in year-over-year returns.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) Top Institutional Holders

267 institutions hold shares in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE), with 40.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.71% while institutional investors hold 33.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 251.21M, and float is at 221.63M with Short Float at 31.09%. Institutions hold 28.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 15.02 million shares valued at $167.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.71% of the SRNE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 11.71 million shares valued at $130.55 million to account for 4.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 11.1 million shares representing 4.22% and valued at over $123.79 million, while Cormorant Asset Management, LP holds 2.28% of the shares totaling 6.0 million with a market value of $66.9 million.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Smith Robin L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Smith Robin L bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $2.27 per share for a total of $90896.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60000.0 shares.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) that is trading 9.63% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.57% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 72.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.17.