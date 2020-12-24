Positives for Tellurian Inc. (TELL) as stock gains in recent trading

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) is -81.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.67 and a high of $8.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The TELL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -1280.0% lower than the price target low of $0.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.38, the stock is -4.03% and 19.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.54 million and changing 6.98% at the moment leaves the stock 27.17% off its SMA200. TELL registered -81.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2834 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0520.

The stock witnessed a 16.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 97.48%, and is 7.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.84% over the week and 10.92% over the month.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) has around 176 employees, a market worth around $433.53M and $37.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 107.08% and -84.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.60%).

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tellurian Inc. (TELL) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tellurian Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $12.24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 46.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 33.90% in year-over-year returns.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Top Institutional Holders

155 institutions hold shares in Tellurian Inc. (TELL), with 147.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.75% while institutional investors hold 21.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 291.41M, and float is at 182.58M with Short Float at 16.15%. Institutions hold 12.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.49 million shares valued at $7.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.87% of the TELL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.49 million shares valued at $5.17 million to account for 1.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citadel Advisors LLC which holds 2.39 million shares representing 0.72% and valued at over $1.91 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.68% of the shares totaling 2.25 million with a market value of $1.8 million.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TOTAL Delaware, Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that TOTAL Delaware, Inc. sold 87,401 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 30 at a price of $0.97 per share for a total of $84648.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44.92 million shares.

Tellurian Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 29 that TOTAL Delaware, Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 84,511 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 29 and was made at $0.99 per share for $83362.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45.01 million shares of the TELL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 10, TOTAL Delaware, Inc. (10% Owner) disposed off 150,000 shares at an average price of $1.04 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 45,090,810 shares of Tellurian Inc. (TELL).

Tellurian Inc. (TELL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include WPX Energy Inc. (WPX) that is trading -40.34% down over the past 12 months. Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) is 19.80% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.09% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 32.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.34.