Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Proto Labs Inc. (NYSE: PRLB) is 85.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.19 and a high of $186.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The PRLB stock was last observed hovering at around $184.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.85% off its average median price target of $115.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -14.16% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -79.4% lower than the price target low of $105.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $188.37, the stock is 27.58% and 36.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing 2.09% at the moment leaves the stock 57.04% off its SMA200. PRLB registered 88.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $142.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $132.54.

The stock witnessed a 41.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.41%, and is 20.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.08% over the week and 4.12% over the month.

Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) has around 2535 employees, a market worth around $4.95B and $441.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 89.70 and Fwd P/E is 73.67. Profit margin for the company is 12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 198.10% and 0.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Proto Labs Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.51 with sales reaching $102.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.60% in year-over-year returns.

Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) Top Institutional Holders

371 institutions hold shares in Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB), with 139.38k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.52% while institutional investors hold 110.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.74M, and float is at 26.61M with Short Float at 18.67%. Institutions hold 109.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.05 million shares valued at $524.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.14% of the PRLB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Brown Capital Management, Inc. with 3.75 million shares valued at $485.26 million to account for 14.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ARK Investment Management, LLC which holds 3.09 million shares representing 11.56% and valued at over $400.68 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 9.76% of the shares totaling 2.61 million with a market value of $338.2 million.

Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gawlick Rainer, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gawlick Rainer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $160.00 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24259.0 shares.

Proto Labs Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 03 that HOLT VICTORIA M (President and CEO) sold a total of 17,990 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 03 and was made at $154.95 per share for $2.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58459.0 shares of the PRLB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 24, Goodman John B (Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $132.75 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 13,586 shares of Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB).

Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) that is trading 4.24% up over the past 12 months. The ExOne Company (XONE) is 62.03% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.28% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 22.89.