Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) down -77.20% since start of the year

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) is -77.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.56 and a high of $4.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The SLRX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $4.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 77.37% higher than the price target low of $3.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.86, the stock is -4.20% and 7.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.57 million and changing 3.86% at the moment leaves the stock -10.19% off its SMA200. SLRX registered -77.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8201 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0254.

The stock witnessed a 29.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.96%, and is 3.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.04% over the week and 15.19% over the month.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $16.63M and $4.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 55.26% and -78.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-74.50%).

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $1.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 51.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 42.40% in year-over-year returns.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) Top Institutional Holders

25 institutions hold shares in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX), with 1.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.40% while institutional investors hold 27.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.97M, and float is at 16.26M with Short Float at 2.93%. Institutions hold 26.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Worth Venture Partners, LLC with over 0.26 million shares valued at $0.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.30% of the SLRX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Kepos Capital Lp with 0.13 million shares valued at $0.11 million to account for 0.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC which holds 78806.0 shares representing 0.40% and valued at over $66504.0, while Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds 0.27% of the shares totaling 52619.0 with a market value of $44405.0.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HANISH ARNOLD C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HANISH ARNOLD C bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 21 at a price of $0.98 per share for a total of $3920.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11350.0 shares.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that Arthur David J. (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $1.01 per share for $2020.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2000.0 shares of the SLRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Rosenblum Mark J (Exec VP Finance, CFO) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $1.00 for $5000.0. The insider now directly holds 12,000 shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX).