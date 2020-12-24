Snap Inc. (SNAP) Analysis & Forecast for December 2020

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) is 216.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.89 and a high of $54.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The SNAP stock was last observed hovering at around $52.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.77% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 39 analysts, but current levels are -244.93% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.74, the stock is 4.66% and 20.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.9 million and changing -0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 101.87% off its SMA200. SNAP registered 231.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 111.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.53.

The stock witnessed a 14.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 112.75%, and is 0.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.20% over the week and 4.70% over the month.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) has around 3195 employees, a market worth around $77.47B and $2.16B in sales. Fwd P/E is 232.02. Profit margin for the company is -49.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 555.77% and -5.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.80%).

Snap Inc. (SNAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Snap Inc. (SNAP) is a “Overweight”. 39 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 25 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Snap Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $848.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 42.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 51.20% in year-over-year returns.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) Top Institutional Holders

698 institutions hold shares in Snap Inc. (SNAP), with 360.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.17% while institutional investors hold 78.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.47B, and float is at 927.83M with Short Float at 7.20%. Institutions hold 59.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 113.65 million shares valued at $2.97 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.20% of the SNAP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 85.71 million shares valued at $2.24 billion to account for 6.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Edgewood Management Company which holds 75.24 million shares representing 6.09% and valued at over $1.96 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.43% of the shares totaling 54.67 million with a market value of $1.43 billion.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gorman Jeremi, the company’s Chief Business Officer. SEC filings show that Gorman Jeremi sold 15,853 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $52.70 per share for a total of $0.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.05 million shares.

Snap Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Grusd Jared (Chief Strategy Officer) sold a total of 52,756 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $51.32 per share for $2.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.76 million shares of the SNAP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Gorman Jeremi (Chief Business Officer) disposed off 34,955 shares at an average price of $51.56 for $1.8 million. The insider now directly holds 2,067,207 shares of Snap Inc. (SNAP).

Snap Inc. (SNAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The RealReal Inc. (REAL) that is trading 13.98% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.77% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 75.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.32.