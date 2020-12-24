Square Inc. (SQ) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) is 268.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.33 and a high of $243.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The SQ stock was last observed hovering at around $241.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -10.9% off its average median price target of $210.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.11% off the consensus price target high of $300.00 offered by 44 analysts, but current levels are -64.77% lower than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $230.68, the stock is 6.58% and 18.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.43 million and changing -4.51% at the moment leaves the stock 79.23% off its SMA200. SQ registered 260.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 120.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $204.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $157.62.

The stock witnessed a 11.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.45%, and is 1.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.71% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

Square Inc. (SQ) has around 3835 employees, a market worth around $101.94B and $7.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 498.23 and Fwd P/E is 205.41. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 613.52% and -5.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

Square Inc. (SQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Square Inc. (SQ) is a “Overweight”. 44 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 24 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Square Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $3.03B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 950.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 312.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 387.80% in year-over-year returns.

Square Inc. (SQ) Top Institutional Holders

1,326 institutions hold shares in Square Inc. (SQ), with 4.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.99% while institutional investors hold 77.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 444.46M, and float is at 378.34M with Short Float at 7.07%. Institutions hold 76.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 35.1 million shares valued at $5.71 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.45% of the SQ Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.17 million shares valued at $3.77 billion to account for 6.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 18.81 million shares representing 5.07% and valued at over $3.06 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 3.15% of the shares totaling 11.7 million with a market value of $1.9 billion.

Square Inc. (SQ) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ahuja Amrita, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Ahuja Amrita sold 8,707 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $240.45 per share for a total of $2.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Square Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Dorsey Jack (President, CEO & Chairman) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $238.86 per share for $23.89 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the SQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, McKelvey James Morgan Jr. (Director) disposed off 200,000 shares at an average price of $217.36 for $43.47 million. The insider now directly holds 79,507 shares of Square Inc. (SQ).

Square Inc. (SQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is 3.30% higher over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 57.39% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.07% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 25.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.31.