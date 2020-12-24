Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) Volatility At 12.31%, Should You Add A Position?

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) is 293.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.29 and a high of $8.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The SUNW stock was last observed hovering at around $4.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42% off its average median price target of $0.80 for the next 12 months. It is also -515.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.80 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -515.0% lower than the price target low of $0.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.92, the stock is 5.76% and 27.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.14 million and changing 9.33% at the moment leaves the stock 205.04% off its SMA200. SUNW registered 316.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 727.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.3223 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1501.

The stock witnessed a -29.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.19%, and is 11.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.31% over the week and 14.40% over the month.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) has around 178 employees, a market worth around $73.70M and $43.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 1596.55% and -42.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-68.30%).

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sunworks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $13.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.10% in year-over-year returns.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in Sunworks Inc. (SUNW), with 10.48k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.06% while institutional investors hold 2.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.63M, and float is at 16.62M with Short Float at 3.11%. Institutions hold 2.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Creative Planning with over 0.22 million shares valued at $0.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.31% of the SUNW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Jane Street Group, LLC with 72158.0 shares valued at $0.18 million to account for 0.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 69219.0 shares representing 0.42% and valued at over $0.18 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.24% of the shares totaling 40561.0 with a market value of $0.1 million.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CARGILE CHARLES F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CARGILE CHARLES F sold 2,453 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $3.98 per share for a total of $9763.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Sunworks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 27 that CARGILE CHARLES F (Director) sold a total of 82,173 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 27 and was made at $5.85 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2453.0 shares of the SUNW stock.