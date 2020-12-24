The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE: HHC) dip is a big Buy opportunity

The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE: HHC) is -36.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.10 and a high of $129.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The HHC stock was last observed hovering at around $80.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $82.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.44% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -0.75% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $80.60, the stock is 4.02% and 14.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing -0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 36.70% off its SMA200. HHC registered -35.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 55.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $74.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.78.

The stock witnessed a 9.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.11%, and is 1.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) has around 1500 employees, a market worth around $4.42B and $769.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 32.11. Profit margin for the company is -2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 129.63% and -37.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Howard Hughes Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.52 with sales reaching $169.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -49.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -40.40% in year-over-year returns.

The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) Top Institutional Holders

301 institutions hold shares in The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC), with 1.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.57% while institutional investors hold 99.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.54M, and float is at 52.96M with Short Float at 3.06%. Institutions hold 95.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. with over 10.92 million shares valued at $628.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.88% of the HHC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.69 million shares valued at $327.89 million to account for 10.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nomura Holdings Inc. which holds 3.43 million shares representing 6.24% and valued at over $197.41 million, while Baillie Gifford and Company holds 6.14% of the shares totaling 3.37 million with a market value of $194.36 million.

The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Riley Peter F, the company’s Secretary and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Riley Peter F sold 14,638 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $58.50 per share for a total of $0.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42037.0 shares.

The Howard Hughes Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that Pershing Square Capital Manage (Director) sold a total of 1,749,072 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $58.66 per share for $102.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.45 million shares of the HHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 27, LAYNE PAUL H (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 4,040 shares at an average price of $50.01 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 37,371 shares of The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC).

The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI) that is trading -33.77% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.9% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.5.