The incline in Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) is -11.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.81 and a high of $85.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The GILD stock was last observed hovering at around $57.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.62% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are 1.07% higher than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.38, the stock is -4.45% and -4.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.48 million and changing 0.67% at the moment leaves the stock -17.36% off its SMA200. GILD registered -14.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $60.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $66.39.

The stock witnessed a -4.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.82%, and is -2.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.55% over the week and 1.56% over the month.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) has around 11800 employees, a market worth around $71.92B and $23.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 59.65 and Fwd P/E is 8.70. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.00% and -33.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gilead Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.71 with sales reaching $6.42B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.20% in year-over-year returns.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) Top Institutional Holders

2,165 institutions hold shares in Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD), with 4.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.40% while institutional investors hold 80.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.26B, and float is at 1.25B with Short Float at 1.66%. Institutions hold 80.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 117.78 million shares valued at $7.44 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.40% of the GILD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 117.11 million shares valued at $7.4 billion to account for 9.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 102.72 million shares representing 8.19% and valued at over $6.49 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.55% of the shares totaling 56.99 million with a market value of $3.6 billion.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Parsey Merdad, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Parsey Merdad sold 182 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $68.32 per share for a total of $12434.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Gilead Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 23 that Rodriguez Javier (Director) sold a total of 189 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 23 and was made at $75.50 per share for $14270.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the GILD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, Pletcher Brett A (EVP,Corp Affairs & Gen Counsel) disposed off 13,210 shares at an average price of $79.23 for $1.05 million. The insider now directly holds 14,644 shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD).

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 26.21% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 4.12% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.5% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 22.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.36.