The incline in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SOAC) is 15.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.70 and a high of $10.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The SOAC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56%.

Currently trading at $11.22, the stock is 7.10% and 10.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing 5.25% at the moment leaves the stock 11.48% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.07.

The stock witnessed a 10.43% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.54%, and is 7.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.84% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC) Top Institutional Holders

48 institutions hold shares in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC), with institutional investors hold 54.94% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 54.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with over 1.58 million shares valued at $16.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.27% of the SOAC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with 1.5 million shares valued at $15.3 million to account for 5.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Periscope Capital Inc. which holds 1.2 million shares representing 4.00% and valued at over $12.24 million, while Yaupon Capital Management, LP holds 3.31% of the shares totaling 0.99 million with a market value of $10.14 million.