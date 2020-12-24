This Indicator Is Supporting Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) is -43.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $2.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The TNXP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 78.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.66, the stock is 9.06% and 7.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 36.05 million and changing 15.51% at the moment leaves the stock -12.92% off its SMA200. TNXP registered -38.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5946 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7792.

The stock witnessed a 14.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.70%, and is 13.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.64% over the week and 9.94% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 69.14% and -73.17% from its 52-week high.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.80% this year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Top Institutional Holders

48 institutions hold shares in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP), with 78.29k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.05% while institutional investors hold 5.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 156.58M, and float is at 156.43M with Short Float at 0.28%. Institutions hold 5.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.47 million shares valued at $1.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.94% of the TNXP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.72 million shares valued at $0.6 million to account for 0.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.52 million shares representing 0.33% and valued at over $0.43 million, while Squarepoint Ops LLC holds 0.20% of the shares totaling 0.31 million with a market value of $0.26 million.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Treco James, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Treco James bought 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $0.89 per share for a total of $4895.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 20 that Bell Margaret Smith (Director) bought a total of 5,391 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 20 and was made at $0.93 per share for $4997.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5391.0 shares of the TNXP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, SULLIVAN GREGORY M (Chief Medical Officer) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $1.03 for $20600.0. The insider now directly holds 21,405 shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP).