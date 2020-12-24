Top attractive stock of the week – Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) is 70.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.78 and a high of $34.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The RVNC stock was last observed hovering at around $28.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.69% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -20.3% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.67, the stock is 9.39% and 8.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.16 million and changing -1.74% at the moment leaves the stock 19.50% off its SMA200. RVNC registered 69.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.68.

The stock witnessed a 17.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.54%, and is 4.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.15% over the week and 4.81% over the month.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) has around 193 employees, a market worth around $1.94B and $4.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 134.89% and -20.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-72.90%).

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.22 with sales reaching $5.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2,314.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6,405.60% in year-over-year returns.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Top Institutional Holders

228 institutions hold shares in Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC), with 1.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.87% while institutional investors hold 81.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 60.53M, and float is at 58.18M with Short Float at 7.19%. Institutions hold 80.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.88 million shares valued at $122.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.33% of the RVNC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 4.08 million shares valued at $102.55 million to account for 6.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 3.56 million shares representing 5.35% and valued at over $89.56 million, while Essex Woodlands Management Inc. holds 5.02% of the shares totaling 3.34 million with a market value of $84.02 million.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rankin Aubrey, the company’s President, Innovation & Tech. SEC filings show that Rankin Aubrey sold 33,119 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $23.85 per share for a total of $0.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.51 million shares.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 29 that Rankin Aubrey (President, Innovation & Tech) sold a total of 33,119 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 29 and was made at $26.15 per share for $0.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.54 million shares of the RVNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 28, Rankin Aubrey (President, Innovation & Tech) disposed off 33,119 shares at an average price of $26.18 for $0.87 million. The insider now directly holds 576,922 shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC).

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is trading -2.59% down over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 4.12% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.15% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.03.