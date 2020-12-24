VIAC Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) Now

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) is -14.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.10 and a high of $42.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The VIAC stock was last observed hovering at around $34.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.06% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.84% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -124.69% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.95, the stock is 0.67% and 11.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.41 million and changing 3.04% at the moment leaves the stock 44.57% off its SMA200. VIAC registered -14.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.52.

The stock witnessed a 3.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.33%, and is 0.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.90% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) has around 23990 employees, a market worth around $22.83B and $35.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.87 and Fwd P/E is 8.53. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 255.94% and -16.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ViacomCBS Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.99 with sales reaching $6.94B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.00% in year-over-year returns.

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) Top Institutional Holders

1,034 institutions hold shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC), with 25.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.15% while institutional investors hold 95.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 616.00M, and float is at 552.33M with Short Float at 21.14%. Institutions hold 91.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 60.09 million shares valued at $1.68 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.64% of the VIAC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 46.15 million shares valued at $1.29 billion to account for 8.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 36.12 million shares representing 6.39% and valued at over $1.01 billion, while Credit Suisse Ag/ holds 6.25% of the shares totaling 35.3 million with a market value of $988.68 million.

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lea DeDe, the company’s EVP, Pub Pol’y & Gov Relations. SEC filings show that Lea DeDe sold 10,459 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $29.91 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28542.0 shares.

ViacomCBS Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that GRIEGO LINDA M (Director) sold a total of 18,075 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $28.49 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32774.0 shares of the VIAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, PHILLIPS JR CHARLES E (Director) acquired 16,025 shares at an average price of $12.42 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 65,449 shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC).