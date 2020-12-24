What should you know before buying stock in Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is -23.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.10 and a high of $46.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The BSX stock was last observed hovering at around $34.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.26% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 11.87% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.37, the stock is 0.60% and -3.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.37 million and changing 0.03% at the moment leaves the stock -5.54% off its SMA200. BSX registered -24.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.20.

The stock witnessed a 3.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.41%, and is -2.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) has around 36000 employees, a market worth around $49.13B and $10.11B in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.02. Profit margin for the company is 36.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.61% and -25.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is a “Buy”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boston Scientific Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.32 with sales reaching $2.88B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -63.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.00% in year-over-year returns.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Top Institutional Holders

1,241 institutions hold shares in Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX), with 3.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.22% while institutional investors hold 94.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.43B, and float is at 1.43B with Short Float at 0.86%. Institutions hold 94.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 128.85 million shares valued at $4.92 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.00% of the BSX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 112.01 million shares valued at $4.28 billion to account for 7.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 63.87 million shares representing 4.46% and valued at over $2.44 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 4.31% of the shares totaling 61.72 million with a market value of $2.36 billion.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mirviss Jeffrey B., the company’s EVP&Pres, Periph Intervent. SEC filings show that Mirviss Jeffrey B. sold 46,584 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $33.53 per share for a total of $1.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Boston Scientific Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Pierce David A (EVP Pres MedSurg) sold a total of 2,028 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $39.00 per share for $79092.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 662.0 shares of the BSX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Mahoney Michael F (Chairman, President & CEO) disposed off 259,207 shares at an average price of $35.06 for $9.09 million. The insider now directly holds 1,960,421 shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX).

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) that is trading -11.63% down over the past 12 months. Medtronic plc (MDT) is 0.15% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.41% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.8.