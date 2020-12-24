Which institution holds the most shares in Fluent Inc. (FLNT)

Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is 100.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.02 and a high of $4.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The FLNT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $4.75 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -11.56% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.02, the stock is 34.03% and 60.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing 18.12% at the moment leaves the stock 113.56% off its SMA200. FLNT registered 104.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 175.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.65.

The stock witnessed a 65.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 101.61%, and is 39.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.97% over the week and 9.27% over the month.

Fluent Inc. (FLNT) has around 188 employees, a market worth around $342.36M and $308.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 132.11 and Fwd P/E is 26.42. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 392.16% and 15.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Fluent Inc. (FLNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fluent Inc. (FLNT) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fluent Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $85.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -152.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.80% in year-over-year returns.

Fluent Inc. (FLNT) Top Institutional Holders

103 institutions hold shares in Fluent Inc. (FLNT), with 35.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 46.14% while institutional investors hold 59.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 78.58M, and float is at 41.12M with Short Float at 0.80%. Institutions hold 32.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Weber, Alan W. with over 5.82 million shares valued at $14.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.63% of the FLNT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 4.59 million shares valued at $11.38 million to account for 6.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.71 million shares representing 3.55% and valued at over $6.71 million, while Tieton Capital Management, LLC holds 2.96% of the shares totaling 2.26 million with a market value of $5.61 million.

Fluent Inc. (FLNT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Schulke Ryan, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Schulke Ryan bought 5,085 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 14 at a price of $2.58 per share for a total of $13130.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 85500.0 shares.

Fluent Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 14 that Conlin Matthew (President) bought a total of 8,129 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 14 and was made at $2.54 per share for $20630.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67570.0 shares of the FLNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 13, Conlin Matthew (President) acquired 14,441 shares at an average price of $2.32 for $33531.0. The insider now directly holds 59,441 shares of Fluent Inc. (FLNT).