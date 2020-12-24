Which Institutions Own Shares In Morgan Stanley (MS)?

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is 33.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.20 and a high of $68.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The MS stock was last observed hovering at around $66.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.57% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.69% off the consensus price target high of $86.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -36.42% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.21, the stock is 6.35% and 18.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.75 million and changing 2.36% at the moment leaves the stock 41.67% off its SMA200. MS registered 34.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.63.

The stock witnessed a 13.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.34%, and is 6.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.57% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

Morgan Stanley (MS) has around 63051 employees, a market worth around $124.35B and $51.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.51 and Fwd P/E is 13.29. Profit margin for the company is 18.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 150.77% and -0.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

Morgan Stanley (MS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Morgan Stanley (MS) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Morgan Stanley is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.15 with sales reaching $11.01B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.40% in year-over-year returns.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Top Institutional Holders

1,585 institutions hold shares in Morgan Stanley (MS), with 383.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.20% while institutional investors hold 74.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.54B, and float is at 1.43B with Short Float at 1.99%. Institutions hold 58.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. with over 377.09 million shares valued at $18.23 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 20.84% of the MS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 111.03 million shares valued at $5.37 billion to account for 6.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 97.11 million shares representing 5.37% and valued at over $4.7 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.12% of the shares totaling 92.61 million with a market value of $4.48 billion.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by OLAYAN HUTHAM S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that OLAYAN HUTHAM S bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 12 at a price of $55.40 per share for a total of $1.39 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28129.0 shares.

Morgan Stanley disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 19 that MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,020,122 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 19 and was made at $0.97 per share for $0.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the MS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 21, ROONEY ROBERT P (Head of Tech/Ops/Resilience) disposed off 18,355 shares at an average price of $52.18 for $0.96 million. The insider now directly holds 209,542 shares of Morgan Stanley (MS).

Morgan Stanley (MS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) that is trading -19.37% down over the past 12 months. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is 43.44% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 30.66% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 19.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.27.