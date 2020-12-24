Which Institutions Own Shares In Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) is -58.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.75 and a high of $18.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The ONDS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63%.

Currently trading at $7.55, the stock is -8.56% and -22.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing 9.10% at the moment leaves the stock -44.46% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.38.

The stock witnessed a -16.11% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.06%, and is 21.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 29.64% over the week and 10.13% over the month.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) has around 21 employees, a market worth around $213.82M and $2.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 101.32% and -58.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (905.10%).