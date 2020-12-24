Who is the Top Investor In Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)?

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) is -53.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.54 and a high of $12.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The GRTS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.82% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.53% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -4.0% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.16, the stock is 33.98% and 41.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.54 million and changing 24.55% at the moment leaves the stock -9.59% off its SMA200. GRTS registered -54.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9866 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.7473.

The stock witnessed a 34.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.82%, and is 35.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.89% over the week and 7.23% over the month.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) has around 177 employees, a market worth around $140.73M and $3.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 64.10% and -65.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-72.90%).

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.68 with sales reaching $1.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 27.80% in year-over-year returns.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) Top Institutional Holders

113 institutions hold shares in Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS), with 3.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.98% while institutional investors hold 67.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.75M, and float is at 34.00M with Short Float at 6.28%. Institutions hold 60.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Versant Venture Management, LLC with over 3.1 million shares valued at $8.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.22% of the GRTS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Redmile Group, LLC with 3.06 million shares valued at $8.11 million to account for 8.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackstone Group Inc. which holds 2.57 million shares representing 6.80% and valued at over $6.8 million, while FMR, LLC holds 6.46% of the shares totaling 2.44 million with a market value of $6.47 million.