Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Amyris Inc. (AMRS)?

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) is 81.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.40 and a high of $6.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMRS stock was last observed hovering at around $5.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.09% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -31.76% lower than the price target low of $4.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.60, the stock is 64.65% and 93.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.47 million and changing 7.07% at the moment leaves the stock 73.22% off its SMA200. AMRS registered 75.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 38.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.42.

The stock witnessed a 131.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 112.12%, and is 35.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.01% over the week and 11.00% over the month.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) has around 561 employees, a market worth around $1.25B and $133.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 300.00% and -7.74% from its 52-week high.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amyris Inc. (AMRS) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amyris Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $70.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 74.50% in year-over-year returns.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Top Institutional Holders

157 institutions hold shares in Amyris Inc. (AMRS), with 79.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 33.25% while institutional investors hold 66.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 227.27M, and float is at 159.68M with Short Float at 14.70%. Institutions hold 44.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 16.44 million shares valued at $47.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.87% of the AMRS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Farallon Capital Management LLC with 14.0 million shares valued at $40.88 million to account for 5.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vivo Capital, LLC which holds 13.16 million shares representing 5.50% and valued at over $38.42 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.67% of the shares totaling 8.77 million with a market value of $25.61 million.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kung Frank, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kung Frank bought 3,689,225 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $3.00 per share for a total of $11.07 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.28 million shares.

Amyris Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that DOERR L JOHN (Director) bought a total of 52,785 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $3.41 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53.26 million shares of the AMRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19, Melo John (President and CEO) disposed off 52,875 shares at an average price of $3.41 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 642,097 shares of Amyris Inc. (AMRS).

Amyris Inc. (AMRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FutureFuel Corp. (FF) that is trading 32.01% up over the past 12 months. TOTAL SE (TOT) is -20.66% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.33% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 24.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.54.