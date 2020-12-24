Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Retail Value Inc. (RVI)?

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE: RVI) is -58.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.79 and a high of $34.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The RVI stock was last observed hovering at around $13.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $30.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.04% off the consensus price target high of $35.59 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 43.12% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.22, the stock is -0.34% and 7.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 5.72% at the moment leaves the stock 15.86% off its SMA200. RVI registered -58.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.16.

The stock witnessed a 2.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.37%, and is 0.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.69% over the week and 4.09% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -66.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.50% and -59.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Retail Value Inc. (RVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Retail Value Inc. (RVI) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Retail Value Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 127.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -27.90% year-over-year.

Retail Value Inc. (RVI) Top Institutional Holders

178 institutions hold shares in Retail Value Inc. (RVI), with 3.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.15% while institutional investors hold 83.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.17M, and float is at 16.23M with Short Float at 0.68%. Institutions hold 68.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Luxor Capital Group, LP with over 3.06 million shares valued at $38.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.42% of the RVI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.6 million shares valued at $20.1 million to account for 8.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.4 million shares representing 7.04% and valued at over $17.55 million, while Indaba Capital Management, L.P. holds 6.66% of the shares totaling 1.32 million with a market value of $16.61 million.

Retail Value Inc. (RVI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Luxor Capital Group, LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Luxor Capital Group, LP sold 1,118,679 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $14.00 per share for a total of $15.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Retail Value Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Luxor Capital Group, LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $13.26 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.12 million shares of the RVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Luxor Capital Group, LP (10% Owner) disposed off 188,200 shares at an average price of $14.03 for $2.64 million. The insider now directly holds 1,136,679 shares of Retail Value Inc. (RVI).