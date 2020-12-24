Why has Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) gained 1.84% in last trading?

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RPLA) is 4.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.49 and a high of $10.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The RPLA stock was last observed hovering at around $10.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $10.50, the stock is 2.88% and 3.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 1.84% at the moment leaves the stock 3.85% off its SMA200. RPLA registered 5.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.19.

The stock witnessed a 3.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.24%, and is 2.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.13% over the week and 0.85% over the month. Current P/E ratio is 362.07. Distance from 52-week low is 10.58% and -0.94% from its 52-week high.

.

Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) Top Institutional Holders

43 institutions hold shares in Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA), with 7.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.42% while institutional investors hold 86.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.94M, and float is at 17.36M with Short Float at 2.46%. Institutions hold 68.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Glazer Capital LLC with over 2.93 million shares valued at $29.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.16% of the RPLA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is EMS Capital LP with 2.0 million shares valued at $20.36 million to account for 5.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Periscope Capital Inc. which holds 1.75 million shares representing 4.88% and valued at over $17.85 million, while Linden Advisors LP holds 4.39% of the shares totaling 1.58 million with a market value of $16.06 million.

Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $10.45 per share for a total of $10450.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.34 million shares.

Replay Acquisition Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $10.25 per share for $10250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.34 million shares of the RPLA stock.