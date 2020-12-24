Why Medallia Inc. (MDLA) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Medallia Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) is 11.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.04 and a high of $40.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The MDLA stock was last observed hovering at around $35.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.56% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -1.62% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.55, the stock is 1.53% and 7.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.09 million and changing -1.76% at the moment leaves the stock 23.47% off its SMA200. MDLA registered 10.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.50.

The stock witnessed a 1.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.53%, and is 0.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.95% over the week and 4.77% over the month.

Medallia Inc. (MDLA) has around 1579 employees, a market worth around $5.21B and $459.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 566.39. Profit margin for the company is -28.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 115.40% and -14.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.70%).

Medallia Inc. (MDLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Medallia Inc. (MDLA) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Medallia Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $124.59M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.20% in year-over-year returns.

Medallia Inc. (MDLA) Top Institutional Holders

249 institutions hold shares in Medallia Inc. (MDLA), with 12.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.17% while institutional investors hold 100.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 147.93M, and float is at 137.54M with Short Float at 12.96%. Institutions hold 92.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SC US (TTGP) Ltd with over 44.41 million shares valued at $1.22 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 29.52% of the MDLA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Champlain Investment Partners, LLC with 10.57 million shares valued at $289.76 million to account for 7.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wasatch Advisors Inc which holds 8.89 million shares representing 5.91% and valued at over $243.76 million, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 4.70% of the shares totaling 7.08 million with a market value of $194.08 million.

Medallia Inc. (MDLA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stretch Leslie, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Stretch Leslie sold 84,616 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $35.09 per share for a total of $2.97 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.24 million shares.

Medallia Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Duan Jimmy C. (Chief Customer Officer and EVP) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $34.39 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the MDLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, Stretch Leslie (President & CEO) disposed off 32,734 shares at an average price of $34.39 for $1.13 million. The insider now directly holds 1,327,079 shares of Medallia Inc. (MDLA).