Why Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Are Going Crazy

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) is 83.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.50 and a high of $58.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The HYLN stock was last observed hovering at around $17.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.08% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.22% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 8.5% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.30, the stock is -3.07% and -15.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.13 million and changing 6.27% at the moment leaves the stock -15.18% off its SMA200. HYLN registered 85.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.62.

The stock witnessed a -32.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.81%, and is 8.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.64% over the week and 6.93% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 92.63% and -68.80% from its 52-week high.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16..

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Top Institutional Holders

63 institutions hold shares in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN), with 60.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.05% while institutional investors hold 27.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 153.90M, and float is at 79.45M with Short Float at 12.76%. Institutions hold 16.52% of the Float.