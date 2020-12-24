Why Shares of Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) Are Going Crazy

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) is -1.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.78 and a high of $4.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The MBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.64% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.23% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 42.86% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.00, the stock is 22.72% and 29.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.59 million and changing 19.05% at the moment leaves the stock 28.42% off its SMA200. MBIO registered 4.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1766 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.2335.

The stock witnessed a 19.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.80%, and is 33.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.79% over the week and 10.20% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 124.72% and -17.53% from its 52-week high.

Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mustang Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.10% this year.

Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) Top Institutional Holders

103 institutions hold shares in Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO), with 14.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.27% while institutional investors hold 33.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.25M, and float is at 50.68M with Short Float at 8.95%. Institutions hold 26.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.33 million shares valued at $7.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.60% of the MBIO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 1.78 million shares valued at $5.59 million to account for 2.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.56 million shares representing 2.41% and valued at over $4.92 million, while Millennium Management LLC holds 2.24% of the shares totaling 1.45 million with a market value of $4.57 million.

Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Litchman Manuel MD, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Litchman Manuel MD bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $2.91 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.65 million shares.

Mustang Bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $2.66 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the MBIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 11, Litchman Manuel MD (President and CEO) acquired 153,846 shares at an average price of $3.25 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 488,846 shares of Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO).

Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -3.01% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.51% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.04.