Why should you buy stock in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is -28.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.27 and a high of $29.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The EPD stock was last observed hovering at around $20.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.45% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are 3.95% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.17, the stock is -1.91% and 7.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.63 million and changing -0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 14.15% off its SMA200. EPD registered -28.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.16.

The stock witnessed a 2.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.23%, and is -4.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.28% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) has around 7300 employees, a market worth around $44.52B and $28.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.84 and Fwd P/E is 10.36. Profit margin for the company is 16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.40% and -30.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.50%).

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is a “Buy”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 24 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $7.24B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.50% in year-over-year returns.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Top Institutional Holders

1,077 institutions hold shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), with 709.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.50% while institutional investors hold 47.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.19B, and float is at 1.47B with Short Float at 2.38%. Institutions hold 31.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackstone Group Inc. with over 70.09 million shares valued at $1.11 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 3.21% of the EPD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 41.63 million shares valued at $657.36 million to account for 1.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC which holds 26.68 million shares representing 1.22% and valued at over $421.23 million, while Bank of America Corporation holds 1.10% of the shares totaling 24.11 million with a market value of $380.77 million.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TEAGUE AJ, the company’s Co-Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that TEAGUE AJ bought 5,025 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $20.07 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 61746.0 shares.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Rutherford John R (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $19.22 per share for $76880.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28358.0 shares of the EPD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, TEAGUE AJ (Co-Chief Executive Officer) acquired 1,880 shares at an average price of $19.05 for $35812.0. The insider now directly holds 39,055 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD).

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DCP Midstream LP (DCP) that is trading -25.99% down over the past 12 months. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is -52.44% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.94% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 32.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.07.