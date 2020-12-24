Why The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is 20.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $79.07 and a high of $179.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The DIS stock was last observed hovering at around $170.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.1% off its average median price target of $185.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.36% off the consensus price target high of $210.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -50.91% lower than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $173.55, the stock is 8.39% and 21.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.97 million and changing 1.82% at the moment leaves the stock 41.58% off its SMA200. DIS registered 19.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 55.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $151.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $130.49.

The stock witnessed a 18.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.69%, and is 0.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.89% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has around 203000 employees, a market worth around $315.41B and $65.39B in sales. Fwd P/E is 36.55. Profit margin for the company is -4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 119.49% and -3.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.90%).

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Walt Disney Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.45 with sales reaching $15.87B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -125.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.90% in year-over-year returns.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Top Institutional Holders

3,502 institutions hold shares in The Walt Disney Company (DIS), with 3.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.21% while institutional investors hold 65.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.81B, and float is at 1.81B with Short Float at 1.11%. Institutions hold 65.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 146.73 million shares valued at $18.21 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.10% of the DIS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 115.0 million shares valued at $14.27 billion to account for 6.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 74.4 million shares representing 4.11% and valued at over $9.23 billion, while State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co holds 2.11% of the shares totaling 38.2 million with a market value of $4.74 billion.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WOODFORD BRENT, the company’s EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax. SEC filings show that WOODFORD BRENT sold 1,062 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $172.96 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34620.0 shares.

The Walt Disney Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that Mucha Zenia B. (SEVP & Chief Comms Officer) sold a total of 797 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $172.96 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19620.0 shares of the DIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, BRAVERMAN ALAN N (Sr EVP, General Counsel & Secy) disposed off 1,187 shares at an average price of $172.96 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 98,922 shares of The Walt Disney Company (DIS).

The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Discovery Inc. (DISCA) that is trading -14.44% down over the past 12 months. Sony Corporation (SNE) is 43.83% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.44% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.67.