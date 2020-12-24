Will Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX: SYN) is -29.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $0.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The SYN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $1.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 71.2% higher than the price target low of $1.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.36, the stock is -2.04% and 3.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.48 million and changing 1.27% at the moment leaves the stock -13.88% off its SMA200. SYN registered -30.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.3580 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4493.

The stock witnessed a -2.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.26%, and is 2.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.56% over the week and 7.00% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 41.75% and -52.33% from its 52-week high.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.90% this year.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) Top Institutional Holders

28 institutions hold shares in Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN), with 74.17k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.37% while institutional investors hold 7.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.99M, and float is at 19.86M with Short Float at 1.63%. Institutions hold 7.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.86 million shares valued at $0.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.30% of the SYN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.12 million shares valued at $58575.0 to account for 0.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.11 million shares representing 0.55% and valued at over $51884.0, while Acadian Asset Management holds 0.36% of the shares totaling 72789.0 with a market value of $34552.0.