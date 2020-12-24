Will The Kroger Co. (KR) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is 8.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.72 and a high of $37.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The KR stock was last observed hovering at around $30.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.0% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -20.73% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.39, the stock is -0.39% and -2.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.47 million and changing 1.62% at the moment leaves the stock -4.89% off its SMA200. KR registered 7.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.45.

The stock witnessed a -4.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.10%, and is 1.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.35% over the week and 1.67% over the month.

The Kroger Co. (KR) has around 435000 employees, a market worth around $24.00B and $130.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.37 and Fwd P/E is 11.68. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.48% and -15.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

The Kroger Co. (KR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Kroger Co. (KR) is a “Hold”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Kroger Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.68 with sales reaching $30.86B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.80% in year-over-year returns.

The Kroger Co. (KR) Top Institutional Holders

1,257 institutions hold shares in The Kroger Co. (KR), with 5.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.66% while institutional investors hold 89.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 772.00M, and float is at 756.30M with Short Float at 9.12%. Institutions hold 89.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 61.91 million shares valued at $2.1 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.13% of the KR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 61.85 million shares valued at $2.1 billion to account for 8.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 41.65 million shares representing 5.47% and valued at over $1.41 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 3.84% of the shares totaling 29.2 million with a market value of $990.23 million.

The Kroger Co. (KR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Clark Robert W, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Clark Robert W sold 32,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $31.10 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

The Kroger Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Clark Robert W (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 6,062 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $30.91 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the KR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, Clark Robert W (Senior Vice President) disposed off 6,807 shares at an average price of $30.97 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 167,043 shares of The Kroger Co. (KR).

The Kroger Co. (KR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ingles Markets Incorporated (IMKTA) that is trading -14.14% down over the past 12 months. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) is 3.23% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.22% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 57.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.59.